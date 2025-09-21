Left Menu

International Recognition Ignites Hope for Palestinian Sovereignty

Countries like Britain, Canada, and Australia have recognized a Palestinian state, igniting hope for a two-state solution. Despite criticism from Israel and the U.S., this move is seen as a step toward Palestinian independence. Israel faces international pressure amidst accusations of genocide in Gaza.

Updated: 21-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:52 IST
In a significant diplomatic shift, nations including Britain, Canada, and Australia have formally recognized a Palestinian state, a move celebrated by Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin as a critical step towards sovereignty and independence. This recognition, Shahin asserts, is irreversible and vital for preserving the two-state solution.

Despite the historic acknowledgment, the decision has drawn sharp criticism from Israel and its staunch ally, the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the possibility of a Palestinian state, insisting on direct negotiations. The U.S. Ambassador to Israel described the international efforts as counterproductive stunts.

Amidst growing diplomatic isolation, accusations against Israel intensify, with calls for economic accountability to protect Palestinians. A recent United Nations inquiry concluded that Israel committed genocide in Gaza, a charge Israel denies yet one echoed by various human rights organizations.

