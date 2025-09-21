CPI Congress: A Rallying Cry for Democratic Revival

The Communist Party of India (CPI) seeks to bolster its influence through the 25th CPI Congress, underlining a critical phase in Indian politics. Led by General Secretary D Raja, the conference witnessed calls for increased unity among leftist and secular forces to challenge the current political climate.

Raja criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, urging citizens to overthrow the administration to preserve democracy and constitutional values. He stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government has failed to address key issues concerning poverty and employment.

Highlighting historical narratives, Raja questioned the RSS's contributions compared to the CPI's sacrifices during India's freedom struggle. He advocates for a collective effort to push back against what he terms as the aggressive stance of the RSS and BJP's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)