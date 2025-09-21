Left Menu

CPI Congress: A Rallying Cry for Democratic Revival

CPI general secretary D Raja emphasized the need to strengthen the Communist Party at all levels during the 25th CPI Congress. Raja criticized the BJP-led government, urging people to oppose its policies and safeguarding democratic principles. The congress aims to unite Left and secular forces in a collective fight against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:47 IST
The Communist Party of India (CPI) seeks to bolster its influence through the 25th CPI Congress, underlining a critical phase in Indian politics. Led by General Secretary D Raja, the conference witnessed calls for increased unity among leftist and secular forces to challenge the current political climate.

Raja criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, urging citizens to overthrow the administration to preserve democracy and constitutional values. He stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government has failed to address key issues concerning poverty and employment.

Highlighting historical narratives, Raja questioned the RSS's contributions compared to the CPI's sacrifices during India's freedom struggle. He advocates for a collective effort to push back against what he terms as the aggressive stance of the RSS and BJP's governance.

