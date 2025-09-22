Kim Jong Un Open to Dialogue with U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signaled openness to potential talks with the United States, contingent upon Washington halting its demands for North Korea to relinquish its nuclear arsenal, according to a report from state news agency KCNA on Monday.

At a recent meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim also reflected positively on his past interactions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, illustrating a potential avenue for future diplomatic engagement.

This development highlights a possible shift in relations, although the path forward remains uncertain without a change in U.S. policy regarding North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

