Kim Jong Un Open to Dialogue with U.S.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness for dialogue with the U.S., provided Washington ends demands for North Korea's nuclear disarmament. He reminisced positively about past interactions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, during a Supreme People’s Assembly meeting, as reported by state news agency KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-09-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 03:03 IST
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has signaled openness to potential talks with the United States, contingent upon Washington halting its demands for North Korea to relinquish its nuclear arsenal, according to a report from state news agency KCNA on Monday.

At a recent meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim also reflected positively on his past interactions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, illustrating a potential avenue for future diplomatic engagement.

This development highlights a possible shift in relations, although the path forward remains uncertain without a change in U.S. policy regarding North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

