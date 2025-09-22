Kim Jong Un Open to Dialogue with U.S.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness for dialogue with the U.S., provided Washington ends demands for North Korea's nuclear disarmament. He reminisced positively about past interactions with former U.S. President Donald Trump, during a Supreme People’s Assembly meeting, as reported by state news agency KCNA.
This development highlights a possible shift in relations, although the path forward remains uncertain without a change in U.S. policy regarding North Korea's nuclear capabilities.
