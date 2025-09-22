Brazil Erupts in Protest Against Bolsonaro Pardon, Unravelling Democracy

Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in all 26 states, including the federal district, on Sunday to protest against a potential pardon for former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies, who have been convicted of attempting a coup. The protests gained momentum following the lower house's approval of a constitutional amendment last Tuesday, which could complicate the arrest and prosecution of lawmakers, and now awaits the Senate's decision.

The following day, lawmakers voted to expedite a bill supported by the right-wing opposition, potentially granting amnesty to Bolsonaro, his allies, and hundreds of supporters involved in the January 2023 uprising. Demonstrations in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro saw participation from 42,400 and 41,800 people respectively, according to estimates by the University of São Paulo's Monitor of Political Debate and the nonprofit More in Common. Pablo Ortellado, director of the Monitor, emphasized the shift in political mobilization from right to left.

Bolsonaro, sentenced to over 27 years for attempting to cling to power after losing the 2022 election, has denied wrongdoing. Prominent Brazilian artists like Caetano Veloso and Chico Buarque were instrumental in organizing the protests, highlighting widespread discontent with the shielding law for lawmakers and the proposed amnesty. Additionally, a large Brazilian flag was unfurled to counteract right-wing displays of support for US tariffs linked to Bolsonaro's legal plight. Last month, polling revealed a nation split on jailing Bolsonaro, reflecting a nationwide divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)