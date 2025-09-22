Left Menu

Massive Leftist Protests Rock Brazil Against Immunity Efforts

Tens of thousands of Brazilians demonstrated against legislative attempts to grant immunity to former President Jair Bolsonaro and federal lawmakers. The large turnout, organized by social movements, unions, and political parties, highlighted public disapproval of efforts to shield Bolsonaro, who was sentenced for a coup plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 05:34 IST
This weekend, tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets in major cities to protest legislative attempts aimed at providing legal immunity to former President Jair Bolsonaro and certain federal lawmakers. The demonstrations, which represent the country's largest leftist turnout in years, were organized by social movements, unions, and political parties.

The protests followed Bolsonaro's recent conviction for a coup plot after his supporters violently stormed government buildings post his 2022 election defeat. Demonstrators voiced strong opposition to attempts by lawmakers seeking amnesty for themselves and Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest pending appeals against his 27-year prison sentence.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the protests' significance, sharing images online and asserting the Brazilian people's demand for justice over amnesty. Demonstrators across the country, energized by performances from iconic musicians, chanted against political immunity for coup participants, echoing their determination to preserve democracy.

