Kim Jong Un Invites Trump for Talks, But Firm on Nuclear Stance

In a notable shift, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed willingness for discussions with the United States, provided it ceases its demands for denuclearization. The leader, while addressing the Supreme People's Assembly, maintained that nuclear weapons are indispensable for North Korean security against the perceived threats from the U.S. and South Korea.

Despite praising former U.S. President Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un underscored his steadfast commitment to nuclear armament. The move comes amidst attempts by South Korea's liberal government to rekindle talks, advocating for the U.S. to engage with Pyongyang to resolve longstanding differences.

Kim Jong Un's comments arrive as recent U.S. and South Korean overtures have been labeled by the North as misleading, reinforcing Pyongyang's stance on nuclear sovereignty. The continued impasse underscores the complexity surrounding peace dialogue in the Korean Peninsula and highlights the geopolitical strains between involved nations.

