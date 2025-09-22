U.S. Treasury Considers Support Options for Argentina

On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that all options aimed at stabilizing Argentina's economy are under consideration. These measures will be discussed in more detail following a meeting between Argentine President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for Tuesday.

Among the potential options available for assistance are swap lines, direct purchases of currency, and acquisitions of U.S. dollar-denominated government debt from the Exchange Stabilization Fund, according to a recent post by Bessent on social media platform X.

The anticipated meeting is crucial as it aims to strengthen bilateral relations and outline the specific economic strategies that the two nations can collaborate on to stabilize Argentina's financial landscape.