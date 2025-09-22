Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Considers Support Options for Argentina

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicates that all stabilization options, such as swap lines and direct currency purchases, are being considered to support Argentina. More details will follow the meeting between Argentine President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:29 IST
Scott Bessent
On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that all options aimed at stabilizing Argentina's economy are under consideration. These measures will be discussed in more detail following a meeting between Argentine President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for Tuesday.

Among the potential options available for assistance are swap lines, direct purchases of currency, and acquisitions of U.S. dollar-denominated government debt from the Exchange Stabilization Fund, according to a recent post by Bessent on social media platform X.

The anticipated meeting is crucial as it aims to strengthen bilateral relations and outline the specific economic strategies that the two nations can collaborate on to stabilize Argentina's financial landscape.

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

