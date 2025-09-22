Chaos in Odisha Assembly: No-Confidence Motion Rejected Amidst Political Ruckus

The political climate in the Odisha Assembly intensified as Speaker Surama Padhy dismissed the Congress's no-confidence motion against the BJP government. The decision came amid ongoing disruptions in the House, rendering the motion untabled despite Congress's insistence.

The Congress accused the rejection of being unfounded, sparking protests outside the Assembly. Party MLAs, along with CPI (M) support, had submitted the notice, alleging government failures in law and order, women's safety, and unemployment crises.

The political discord saw the Congress MLAs staging a walkout and a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. They decried the BJD's perceived support for the BJP government, further fueling speculation of a political alliance.

