Chaos in Odisha Assembly: No-Confidence Motion Rejected Amidst Political Ruckus

The Odisha Assembly witnessed chaos when Speaker Surama Padhy rejected Congress's no-confidence motion against the BJP government due to continuous disruptions. Despite Congress's protest and claims of political conspiracy, the notice was dismissed, leading to further protests by its MLAs on assembly premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in the Odisha Assembly intensified as Speaker Surama Padhy dismissed the Congress's no-confidence motion against the BJP government. The decision came amid ongoing disruptions in the House, rendering the motion untabled despite Congress's insistence.

The Congress accused the rejection of being unfounded, sparking protests outside the Assembly. Party MLAs, along with CPI (M) support, had submitted the notice, alleging government failures in law and order, women's safety, and unemployment crises.

The political discord saw the Congress MLAs staging a walkout and a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue. They decried the BJD's perceived support for the BJP government, further fueling speculation of a political alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

