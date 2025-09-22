U.S. Expands Sanctions Amid Diplomatic Rift with Brazilian Judiciary

The United States has expanded its sanctions list, targeting Viviane Barci de Moraes, the wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, amid an ongoing diplomatic friction involving the Brazilian judiciary. This move, detailed on the Treasury Department's website, aligns with the Global Magnitsky Act, believed to curb attempts to bypass existing sanctions.

The sanctions have ignited controversy, centering around the criminal proceedings against Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro. Convicted of attempting a self-coup post his 2022 electoral defeat, Bolsonaro is appealing his 27-year sentence. His allies, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, echo claims of a politically motivated process.

Further complicating matters, the Trump administration is pushing for Bolsonaro's amnesty through Brazil's Congress, potentially escalating tensions between Brazilian legislative and judicial branches. The administration signals amnesty as essential for lifting sanctions, even as Brazil's Supreme Court signals possible constitutional hurdles for such a move.

