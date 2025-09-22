Left Menu

U.S. Supports Argentina's Economic Stabilization Amid Political Turbulence

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced potential stabilization measures for Argentina, including currency swaps and debt purchases, contingent on talks between Argentine President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump. Amid Argentina's financial turmoil, President Milei seeks support for economic policies following electoral setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:26 IST
U.S. Supports Argentina's Economic Stabilization Amid Political Turbulence
stabilization

In a bid to stabilize Argentina's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared on Monday that "all options for stabilization are on the table," pending the outcome of talks between Argentine President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump in New York.

Bessent suggested that options could involve swap lines, direct currency purchases, and U.S. dollar-denominated debt acquisitions from the Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund. This comes as Argentina grapples with financial instability and public discontent following its ruling party's recent electoral losses in Buenos Aires.

The context of Argentina's struggle includes a newly signed $20 billion loan agreement with the IMF, requiring economic reforms amid its central bank's aggressive dollar sales to meet market demands. The future of Milei's economic strategies may hinge on further international support as he navigates both political and economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

 Global
2
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global
3
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

 India
4
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025