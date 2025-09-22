Left Menu

Moldovan Raids Uncover Alleged Russia-Backed Riot Plot

Moldovan authorities conducted 250 raids and detained dozens linked to a Russia-backed plan aiming to incite mass riots and destabilize the nation ahead of a crucial parliamentary election. This plot, reportedly coordinated from Russia, sought to sway Moldova's political direction.

  • Moldova

In a sweeping crackdown, Moldovan authorities executed 250 raids and detained several individuals allegedly involved in a Russia-backed scheme to provoke mass unrest ahead of a pivotal parliamentary election.

Authorities indicated that over 100 individuals were targeted during the raids that spanned multiple locations. Victor Furtuna, Moldova's chief prosecutor for combating organized crime, reported that 74 suspects were detained for up to 72 hours.

The upcoming election is seen as a critical decision point between pursuing European Union membership or fortifying ties with Russia. The police claim the suspects, trained in Serbia and aged between 19 and 45, were orchestrating the plan under Russian direction.

