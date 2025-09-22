Moldovan Raids Uncover Alleged Russia-Backed Riot Plot

In a sweeping crackdown, Moldovan authorities executed 250 raids and detained several individuals allegedly involved in a Russia-backed scheme to provoke mass unrest ahead of a pivotal parliamentary election.

Authorities indicated that over 100 individuals were targeted during the raids that spanned multiple locations. Victor Furtuna, Moldova's chief prosecutor for combating organized crime, reported that 74 suspects were detained for up to 72 hours.

The upcoming election is seen as a critical decision point between pursuing European Union membership or fortifying ties with Russia. The police claim the suspects, trained in Serbia and aged between 19 and 45, were orchestrating the plan under Russian direction.

