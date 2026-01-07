Navigating Venezuela: U.S. Outlines Bold Three-Step Plan

The United States has charted a three-phase strategy to address the Venezuela crisis, following the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed the plan after briefing senators, emphasizing the mission to stabilize the Latin American nation without spiraling into chaos.

The second phase will focus on economic recovery, providing fair market access for American and Western companies in Venezuela. An integral part of this phase includes promoting national reconciliation, releasing opposition forces, and rebuilding the nation's civil society.

The final phase aims at transitioning Venezuela toward a stable political future. By addressing these key stages, the U.S. seeks to ensure long-term peace and prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)