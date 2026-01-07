Navigating Venezuela: U.S. Outlines Bold Three-Step Plan
The U.S. has unveiled a comprehensive three-step strategy for Venezuela. The plan includes stabilizing the nation post-Maduro's capture, spurring economic recovery by opening markets, and initiating political transition with national reconciliation, as revealed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has charted a three-phase strategy to address the Venezuela crisis, following the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed the plan after briefing senators, emphasizing the mission to stabilize the Latin American nation without spiraling into chaos.
The second phase will focus on economic recovery, providing fair market access for American and Western companies in Venezuela. An integral part of this phase includes promoting national reconciliation, releasing opposition forces, and rebuilding the nation's civil society.
The final phase aims at transitioning Venezuela toward a stable political future. By addressing these key stages, the U.S. seeks to ensure long-term peace and prosperity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
LKP Finance Transitions: Strategic Stake in Gyftr for Fintech Ecosystem Development
Tata Steel's Green Transition: Boost in Output and UK Expansion
Bridgewater Associates: Leadership Transition Marks New Era
Shaheen Afridi's Recovery Hopes Boost Pakistan's T20 World Cup Dreams
U.S. Maneuvers in Venezuela: Pressure on Cabello Amidst Transition