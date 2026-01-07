Left Menu

Navigating Venezuela: U.S. Outlines Bold Three-Step Plan

The U.S. has unveiled a comprehensive three-step strategy for Venezuela. The plan includes stabilizing the nation post-Maduro's capture, spurring economic recovery by opening markets, and initiating political transition with national reconciliation, as revealed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:19 IST
Navigating Venezuela: U.S. Outlines Bold Three-Step Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has charted a three-phase strategy to address the Venezuela crisis, following the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed the plan after briefing senators, emphasizing the mission to stabilize the Latin American nation without spiraling into chaos.

The second phase will focus on economic recovery, providing fair market access for American and Western companies in Venezuela. An integral part of this phase includes promoting national reconciliation, releasing opposition forces, and rebuilding the nation's civil society.

The final phase aims at transitioning Venezuela toward a stable political future. By addressing these key stages, the U.S. seeks to ensure long-term peace and prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali area: Civic officials.

Two dead after fire breaks out at commercial building in Mumbai's Chandivali...

 India
2
India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

India U19's Commanding Series Sweep in Benoni

 South Africa
3
Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

Nepal's National Assembly Election: A Political Crossroads

 Nepal
4
Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026