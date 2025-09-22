Left Menu

Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

A global democracy meeting organized by Brazil, Chile, and Spain excludes the U.S. due to concerns over democracy and past tensions involving former President Trump. The event occurs alongside the UN General Assembly, focusing on issues of extremism, with attendance from several Latin American countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 23:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected diplomatic maneuver, organizers of a crucial meeting on global democracy have opted to exclude the United States from their guest list. This gathering, orchestrated by Brazil, Chile, and Spain, is set to occur during the United Nations General Assembly, drawing leaders primarily from Latin American nations.

The exclusion of the U.S. comes amid rising global tensions and is attributed to former President Donald Trump's controversies, particularly his stance on Brazil's political landscape. Trump's retaliatory measures, including tariffs and sanctions over judicial actions in Brazil, played a pivotal role in this diplomatic snub.

Sources close to the organization reveal that the conference aims to address the perils of extremism under the banner 'In Defense of Democracy and Against Extremism'. With multiple leaders confirming their participation, the event underlines a significant yet complex chapter in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

