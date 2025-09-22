Global Democracy Conclave Shuns U.S.: A Standoff with Consequences

In an unexpected diplomatic maneuver, organizers of a crucial meeting on global democracy have opted to exclude the United States from their guest list. This gathering, orchestrated by Brazil, Chile, and Spain, is set to occur during the United Nations General Assembly, drawing leaders primarily from Latin American nations.

The exclusion of the U.S. comes amid rising global tensions and is attributed to former President Donald Trump's controversies, particularly his stance on Brazil's political landscape. Trump's retaliatory measures, including tariffs and sanctions over judicial actions in Brazil, played a pivotal role in this diplomatic snub.

Sources close to the organization reveal that the conference aims to address the perils of extremism under the banner 'In Defense of Democracy and Against Extremism'. With multiple leaders confirming their participation, the event underlines a significant yet complex chapter in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)