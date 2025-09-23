Trump Administration Urges Drug Firms to Boost Leucovorin Production
The Trump administration has prompted drug companies to increase production of leucovorin, a drug used for treating some autism patients. FDA chief Marty Makary highlighted this initiative on Monday, emphasizing the need for adequate resources in autism care.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is pushing pharmaceutical companies to prepare for an increase in the production of leucovorin, a crucial medication utilized in the treatment of some autism patients. This call to action was announced by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary on Monday.
Makary emphasized the importance of having sufficient resources to address the needs of autism patients, suggesting that the demand for leucovorin could see a significant rise.
The move reflects a broader strategy by the administration to ensure that the healthcare system is equipped with necessary medications, particularly for vulnerable groups like those affected by autism.
(With inputs from agencies.)