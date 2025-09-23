Uzbekistan Airways Seals $8 Billion Boeing Deal Amid Global Interest

In a move set to bolster international aviation ties, Uzbekistan Airways has inked an $8 billion deal with aerospace giant Boeing. Announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the transaction involves Uzbekistan acquiring up to 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, reinforcing Boeing's role in Central Asian aviation.

The signing ceremony, which occurred during the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, underscores the diplomatic engagements transcending conventional discussions at the UN. Boeing reported the major agreement on Monday, emphasizing its potential to sustain nearly 35,000 U.S.-based jobs.

According to the U.S. Commerce Department, this agreement is the largest commercial aviation deal of its kind in Central Asia. Uzbekistan is immediately purchasing 14 Dreamliners with options to expand by eight more, indicating a strategic growth trajectory in the region's air transport capabilities.