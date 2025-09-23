Left Menu

Costa Rica's Historic Immunity Debate: President Chaves on the Edge

Costa Rica's congress failed to secure a supermajority to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of immunity over corruption allegations. The president, accused of pressuring for financial gains, denies wrongdoing. Some opposition support is lacking, possibly allowing Chaves to remain immune until the next presidential term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 23-09-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 06:56 IST
Costa Rica's legislative body came up short in garnering the supermajority needed to revoke President Rodrigo Chaves' immunity amidst corruption allegations. The decision could have led to legal proceedings against the president, accused of coercing a video contractor into financially benefiting a former adviser.

Chaves, maintaining his innocence, claims the allegations are politically driven. With crucial votes required to pass the measure, the president's supporters, alongside opposition lawmakers, created a significant barrier to the prosecution's hopes.

As it stands, should the immunity not be lifted, Chaves could complete his term, with the potential of rejoining the government under Laura Fernández, his party's presidential candidate, continuing his immunity into the next administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

