Kamala Harris Reflects on Regret over Biden Reelection Concerns

Kamala Harris expressed regret on not voicing her concerns about Joe Biden's reelection bid, acknowledging a responsibility she overlooked. In her first live TV interview since the election, she discussed these feelings, which are also detailed in her book "107 Days" after replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee.

Kamala Harris, the former Democratic vice president, expressed regret on Monday for not voicing her concerns more assertively about President Joe Biden's decision to pursue a second term, especially when many Americans believed he was too old for the role.

In her first live television interview since the election, Harris told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC about her sense of responsibility regarding Biden's 2024 candidacy, concerns she elaborates on in her book "107 Days." The senator had become the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden's withdrawal.

Harris reflected on the situation, questioning whether it was grace or recklessness, ultimately concluding it was the latter. She worried that counseling Biden against reelection might appear self-serving given her own political aspirations.

