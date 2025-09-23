Shashi Tharoor Rebukes Trump's 'Offensive' Remarks on India
Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor criticized US President Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro for their 'offensive' rhetoric against India amidst tariff disputes. Tharoor highlighted the unfair treatment by the US, questioning the harsh language used against a key ally as bilateral relations strengthen.
- Country:
- India
In a strong rebuttal, former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor condemned recent statements made by US President Donald Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro, labeling them as 'offensive' towards India. Speaking with ANI, Tharoor emphasized that these remarks come at a time when the two countries are forging closer ties, making such language unnecessary and damaging.
Tharoor criticized the 'unfair' treatment India has received, particularly in the tariff imposition debate, which he says has sparked widespread disapproval in India. He pointed out that Trump's use of tariffs is seen as a 'magic fix' for multiple domestic issues, aiming to bolster his political base by making imports costly, thereby incentivizing local manufacturing and job creation in the US.
Adding to the controversy, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro made contentious comments, accusing Indian Brahmins of exploiting the populace and alleging India to be a 'laundromat' for the Kremlin. These allegations, coupled with criticism of Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy, highlight a strain in the US-India relationship, despite New Delhi's strategic importance as a global democracy.
ALSO READ
Shashi Tharoor Discusses Impact of US Tariffs: A Political and Economic Challenge for India
Ukrainian Railways' Struggle: Tariffs, Debt, and War
Turkey Lifts 2018 Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Erdogan's U.S. Visit
Turkey Ends Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Imports Amid Warming Relations
Senators Push for Tariffs to Shield US Shrimp Industry