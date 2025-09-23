Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Rebukes Trump's 'Offensive' Remarks on India

Former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor criticized US President Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro for their 'offensive' rhetoric against India amidst tariff disputes. Tharoor highlighted the unfair treatment by the US, questioning the harsh language used against a key ally as bilateral relations strengthen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:57 IST
Former Union MoS for External Affairs and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal, former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor condemned recent statements made by US President Donald Trump and his trade adviser Peter Navarro, labeling them as 'offensive' towards India. Speaking with ANI, Tharoor emphasized that these remarks come at a time when the two countries are forging closer ties, making such language unnecessary and damaging.

Tharoor criticized the 'unfair' treatment India has received, particularly in the tariff imposition debate, which he says has sparked widespread disapproval in India. He pointed out that Trump's use of tariffs is seen as a 'magic fix' for multiple domestic issues, aiming to bolster his political base by making imports costly, thereby incentivizing local manufacturing and job creation in the US.

Adding to the controversy, White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro made contentious comments, accusing Indian Brahmins of exploiting the populace and alleging India to be a 'laundromat' for the Kremlin. These allegations, coupled with criticism of Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy, highlight a strain in the US-India relationship, despite New Delhi's strategic importance as a global democracy.

