Duterte's ICC Saga: A Controversial Arrest and Charges

The International Criminal Court has charged former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with crimes against humanity, accusing him of involvement in the extrajudicial killings of at least 76 people.

The charges outline incidents during his time as mayor of Davao City and as president, detailing targeted killings, including those during 'clearance operations.'

While Duterte has denied authorizing such acts, he faces detention in the Netherlands, with supporters disputing the ICC's jurisdiction amid a postponed court hearing for fitness evaluations.