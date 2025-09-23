Corruption Probe into Ankara Concerts: A Political Tug-of-War

In a recent sweep, Turkish authorities detained 13 people linked to a corruption investigation involving concerts organized by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality. The detained individuals comprise former municipal employees and private event company owners, accused of abusing public office and rigging public tenders.

The investigation alleges financial mismanagement amounting to 154.4 million Turkish lira (USD 3.7 million) related to 32 concerts held from 2021 to 2024. This forms part of a broader series of probes against municipalities led by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The CHP argues that these probes are politically driven measures aimed at weakening the opposition. In contrast, the government maintains that judicial proceedings are independent and aim solely at uncovering corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)