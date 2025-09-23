Tamil Nadu Assembly Session to Commence on October 14

The Tamil Nadu Assembly is poised to start its session on October 14, as announced by Speaker M Appavu. The duration of the session is yet to be finalized by the Business Advisory Committee.

Appavu revealed that the assembly proceedings would commence at 9.30 am on the designated date. He hinted that the session might be concise in nature.

Additionally, the meeting will see the presentation of supplementary budget estimates, following the original budget proposal tabled on March 14. The upcoming session promises a focus on urgent fiscal discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)