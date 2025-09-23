Shivpal Yadav Denounces Rumors: Azam Khan Remains with Samajwadi Party

In a clear dismissal of swirling rumors, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has asserted that Azam Khan is staying with the party and not joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Yadav's comments follow the release of Khan, a former Cabinet minister, from Sitapur jail, where he was incarcerated for nearly two years.

Addressing speculation, Yadav reaffirmed the party's support for Khan and criticized the numerous fake cases filed against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)