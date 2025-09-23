Shivpal Yadav Denounces Rumors: Azam Khan Remains with Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav dismissed rumors that Azam Khan might join the BSP, emphasizing his loyalty to the Samajwadi Party. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, was recently released from Sitapur jail after two years. Yadav criticized the fake cases lodged against Khan.
In a clear dismissal of swirling rumors, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has asserted that Azam Khan is staying with the party and not joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Yadav's comments follow the release of Khan, a former Cabinet minister, from Sitapur jail, where he was incarcerated for nearly two years.
Addressing speculation, Yadav reaffirmed the party's support for Khan and criticized the numerous fake cases filed against him.
