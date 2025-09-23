Left Menu

Shivpal Yadav Denounces Rumors: Azam Khan Remains with Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav dismissed rumors that Azam Khan might join the BSP, emphasizing his loyalty to the Samajwadi Party. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister, was recently released from Sitapur jail after two years. Yadav criticized the fake cases lodged against Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:36 IST
Shivpal Yadav Denounces Rumors: Azam Khan Remains with Samajwadi Party
Shivpal Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a clear dismissal of swirling rumors, Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav has asserted that Azam Khan is staying with the party and not joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Yadav's comments follow the release of Khan, a former Cabinet minister, from Sitapur jail, where he was incarcerated for nearly two years.

Addressing speculation, Yadav reaffirmed the party's support for Khan and criticized the numerous fake cases filed against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru Police Thwart Digital Arrest Scam

Swift Cyber Recovery: Bengaluru Police Thwart Digital Arrest Scam

 India
2
Ryder Cup Drama Unfolds at Bethpage Black

Ryder Cup Drama Unfolds at Bethpage Black

 Global
3
Countdown to Treaty: The New START Expiration Dilemma

Countdown to Treaty: The New START Expiration Dilemma

 Russia
4
Turbulence in Euro Fighter Jet Program: Trappier Discusses FCAS Dispute

Turbulence in Euro Fighter Jet Program: Trappier Discusses FCAS Dispute

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025