Tension Escalates as BJD Stages Dramatic Protest Outside Odisha Assembly

BJD activists clashed with police outside the Odisha Assembly, protesting a governmental decision they argue undermines the Panchayati Raj system. Thousands gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, where tensions soared as they tried to breach security barricades.

The escalating situation prompted police to deploy water cannons on the demonstrators. Several agitators were detained as a skirmish ensued at the third barricade, adding to the day's dramatic events.

According to BJD leaders, the decision by the BJP government hands financial power to Block Development Officers and engineers, sidelining elected panchayati raj representatives. The party insists on rolling back this policy, which they argue marginalizes their influential presence in local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)