ECHR Denies Convicted Rapist's Voting Rights Appeal

Michael Hora, a convicted British rapist, lost his appeal at the European Court of Human Rights regarding his inability to vote. The court ruled the voting ban justified due to his offenses. This decision highlights contentious debates about prisoners' voting rights and the ECHR's influence in UK domestic policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A convicted British rapist, Michael Hora, faced a setback on Tuesday as the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dismissed his appeal challenging the UK's ban on prisoner voting rights.

Hora, jailed indefinitely since 2007, claimed the 2019 national election voting ban violated his rights, but ECHR judges disagreed, citing the severity of his crimes and public risk. This case underscores ongoing tensions between Britain and the ECHR regarding prisoner voting rights, an issue contested since 2005.

Although Britain proposed changes in 2017 to permit some prisoners to vote, the Reform UK party opposes ECHR jurisdiction over UK laws, particularly on immigration and deportation policy. The ECHR's influence remains a contentious subject in UK political discourse.

