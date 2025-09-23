ECHR Denies Convicted Rapist's Voting Rights Appeal

A convicted British rapist, Michael Hora, faced a setback on Tuesday as the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dismissed his appeal challenging the UK's ban on prisoner voting rights.

Hora, jailed indefinitely since 2007, claimed the 2019 national election voting ban violated his rights, but ECHR judges disagreed, citing the severity of his crimes and public risk. This case underscores ongoing tensions between Britain and the ECHR regarding prisoner voting rights, an issue contested since 2005.

Although Britain proposed changes in 2017 to permit some prisoners to vote, the Reform UK party opposes ECHR jurisdiction over UK laws, particularly on immigration and deportation policy. The ECHR's influence remains a contentious subject in UK political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)