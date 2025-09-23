Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Demands Rs 10,000 Crore Aid for Rain-Hit Marathwada

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray urged the Centre to announce a Rs 10,000 crore assistance package for Marathwada, affected by recent rains. He emphasized swift compensation to victims without banks deducting loan installments. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured relief efforts were underway.

Updated: 23-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:00 IST
Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, called on Tuesday for the Centre to urgently announce a Rs 10,000 crore assistance package for Marathwada, a region ravaged by recent heavy rains. The downpour resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and widespread damage to houses and crops.

Thackeray stressed the need for quick compensation payments to the victims, urging that such funds should not be subject to loan installment deductions by banks. The devastation has affected more than 33,000 hectares of farmland, prompting the state cabinet to convene and discuss relief efforts.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that measures are being taken to aid the farmers and affected people, cautioning against politicizing the issue. He highlighted that compensation mechanisms for property and crop damages will proceed under current regulations.

