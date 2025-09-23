Azam Khan's Freedom Sparks Political Maneuvering Amid Vendetta Allegations

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, having been released from Sitapur jail, firmly denies engaging in vendetta politics, stating that he harbors no ill will against anyone, including his adversaries. Khan told ANI, 'Vendetta only occurs if harm has been caused. I have always treated everyone fairly, even my enemies.'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pledged to drop charges against Khan if the party regains control of the government, but Khan remains uncertain about this offer. Recently released on bail by the Allahabad High Court, Khan was imprisoned in relation to the Quality Bar land encroachment case.

As rumors swirl about Khan potentially aligning with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he clarifies that these speculations are unfounded as he has had no recent external interactions. Yadav hailed Khan's release and criticized the Yogi Adityanath administration, suggesting it unfairly targeted Khan with baseless allegations.

Yadav expressed gratitude to the judicial system, underscoring the belief in fair treatment. Celebrating Khan's release, Yadav, an SP MLA, attacked the government for allegedly orchestrating false cases against Khan, declaring steadfast support for their beleaguered colleague.

