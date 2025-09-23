Azam Khan's Liberation: A Political Struggle and Justice

Azam Khan, a key figure in the Samajwadi Party, was released from Sitapur Jail following a prolonged legal battle. Khan, who served as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his incarceration.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vowed to annul all 'false cases' against Khan, underscoring his importance in the country's socialist movement. Meanwhile, Khan dismissed speculation about defecting to the Bahujan Samaj Party, reaffirming his loyalty to the SP.

Khan's family holds significant influence in Rampur, and his release was celebrated by supporters despite strict prohibitory orders. Yadav criticized the BJP for similar case withdrawals, promising similar actions if the SP regains power. Courtroom decisions recently favored Khan, granting bail concerning land encroachment allegations.

