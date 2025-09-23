Left Menu

Azam Khan's Liberation: A Political Struggle and Justice

Azam Khan, a veteran politician and founding member of the Samajwadi Party, was released on bail after nearly two years in jail. With his release, party chief Akhilesh Yadav promised to retract all 'false cases' against Khan if elected. Furthermore, Khan refuted rumors of joining another party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur/Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:53 IST
Azam Khan, a key figure in the Samajwadi Party, was released from Sitapur Jail following a prolonged legal battle. Khan, who served as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his incarceration.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav vowed to annul all 'false cases' against Khan, underscoring his importance in the country's socialist movement. Meanwhile, Khan dismissed speculation about defecting to the Bahujan Samaj Party, reaffirming his loyalty to the SP.

Khan's family holds significant influence in Rampur, and his release was celebrated by supporters despite strict prohibitory orders. Yadav criticized the BJP for similar case withdrawals, promising similar actions if the SP regains power. Courtroom decisions recently favored Khan, granting bail concerning land encroachment allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

