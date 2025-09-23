Left Menu

Manish Tewari Slams BJP's Amit Malviya Over Political Remarks

Congress leader Manish Tewari criticizes BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya for trivializing political upheavals as mere party disputes. Tewari highlights serious regional security concerns following governments' toppling in South Asia, dismissing Malviya's linking comments to Congress's internal dissent involving Rahul Gandhi.

In a sharp retort to the BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, Congress leader Manish Tewari called for maturity in political discourse. Tewari accused Malviya of reducing significant regional political changes to a trivial Congress vs. BJP narrative.

Responding to Malviya's social media post linking Tewari's comments to Congress dissent and Rahul Gandhi, Tewari emphasized the national security implications of regime changes in South and East Asia. He implored for deeper understanding rather than party line criticisms.

Citing recent political shifts in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, Tewari underscored a rejection of entitlement by younger generations in those regions. Malviya's comments, suggesting internal revolt within Congress, were dismissed by Tewari as oversimplifications of crucial issues.

