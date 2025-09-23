BJP Defends PM Modi's Arunachal Rally Amidst Congress Criticism
The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has strongly rebuked the Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Modi's recent rally in Itanagar. The BJP hailed the rally as historic, while dismissing the Congress's claims that Modi focused on political self-promotion rather than addressing state issues like unemployment and healthcare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Arunachal Pradesh BJP has rebuked the opposition Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Modi's rally in Itanagar, labeling it as a politically motivated move to undermine a 'historic event'.
The state Congress accused PM Modi of focusing on self-glorification instead of addressing urgent local issues like unemployment and subpar health infrastructure, turning the event into a BJP campaign.
Defending PM Modi, the BJP countered the allegations as 'misleading and false', highlighting projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore inaugurated during the rally, and criticizing the Congress's legacy of poor governance and neglect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Congress
- Modi
- Rally
- Itanagar
- political
- unemployment
- healthcare
- criticism
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar Hosts Strategic Congress Meeting Amid Political Tensions
Political Turmoil in Odisha: Non-Confidence Motion Sparks Uproar
Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Political Tensions
Karnataka's Caste Census Faces Technical Hurdles Amidst Political Criticism
Wall Street's Mixed Signals Amid Tech Rally Pause, Gold Surge