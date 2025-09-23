BJP Defends PM Modi's Arunachal Rally Amidst Congress Criticism

The Arunachal Pradesh BJP has rebuked the opposition Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Modi's rally in Itanagar, labeling it as a politically motivated move to undermine a 'historic event'.

The state Congress accused PM Modi of focusing on self-glorification instead of addressing urgent local issues like unemployment and subpar health infrastructure, turning the event into a BJP campaign.

Defending PM Modi, the BJP countered the allegations as 'misleading and false', highlighting projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore inaugurated during the rally, and criticizing the Congress's legacy of poor governance and neglect.

(With inputs from agencies.)