BJP Defends PM Modi's Arunachal Rally Amidst Congress Criticism

The BJP in Arunachal Pradesh has strongly rebuked the Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Modi's recent rally in Itanagar. The BJP hailed the rally as historic, while dismissing the Congress's claims that Modi focused on political self-promotion rather than addressing state issues like unemployment and healthcare.

Updated: 23-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh BJP has rebuked the opposition Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Modi's rally in Itanagar, labeling it as a politically motivated move to undermine a 'historic event'.

The state Congress accused PM Modi of focusing on self-glorification instead of addressing urgent local issues like unemployment and subpar health infrastructure, turning the event into a BJP campaign.

Defending PM Modi, the BJP countered the allegations as 'misleading and false', highlighting projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore inaugurated during the rally, and criticizing the Congress's legacy of poor governance and neglect.

