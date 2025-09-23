Mutharika's Resurgence: A Political Showdown in Malawi
Peter Mutharika, Malawi's former president, is projected to have secured over 56% of the vote in the recent presidential election. While unofficial results show a strong lead against incumbent Lazarus Chakwera, further official results are awaited. The election showcases the continued political rivalry and evolving trust issues within Malawi's political landscape.
Former President Peter Mutharika is making headlines in Malawi, reportedly securing over 56% of the vote in the recent presidential election, as per Times Television's unofficial data.
Despite the commanding lead over incumbent Lazarus Chakwera, the country's electoral commission is yet to release final results. The election marks the fourth contest between the political rivals, with historic tensions stemming from past election challenges.
Analysts had predicted a tough battle as Mutharika eyed a return to power, citing economic downturns since the last election. However, allegations of cronyism and corruption continue to mar both candidates, casting shadows on governance in Malawi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
