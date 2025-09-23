Congress Criticizes Modi's 'GST Bachat Utsav' as Election Gimmick

The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'GST Bachat Utsav' as an election tactic, accusing the BJP-led central government of using celebrations as political publicity stunts. They highlighted economic issues arising from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demanded genuine reform.

The opposition claims the announcement's timing, coinciding with Navratri and Modi's birthday, was intended to attract voters rather than offer relief. Criticism focused on high GST rates affecting essentials like food and medicine, compliance burdens on small traders and MSMEs, and weakened state finances.

Highlighting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's criticism of GST as "Gabbar Singh Tax," the Arunachal Pradesh Congress demanded zero GST on basics, relief for small businesses, and a committee to review GST's implementation under Modi's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)