Congress Criticizes Modi's 'GST Bachat Utsav' as Election Gimmick
The Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 'GST Bachat Utsav,' dismissing it as an election gimmick. They accused the BJP-led government of using events for political publicity while ignoring the economic distress caused by GST over the years, arguing for reform and state compensation.
- Country:
- India
The Congress in Arunachal Pradesh dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'GST Bachat Utsav' as an election tactic, accusing the BJP-led central government of using celebrations as political publicity stunts. They highlighted economic issues arising from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demanded genuine reform.
The opposition claims the announcement's timing, coinciding with Navratri and Modi's birthday, was intended to attract voters rather than offer relief. Criticism focused on high GST rates affecting essentials like food and medicine, compliance burdens on small traders and MSMEs, and weakened state finances.
Highlighting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's criticism of GST as "Gabbar Singh Tax," the Arunachal Pradesh Congress demanded zero GST on basics, relief for small businesses, and a committee to review GST's implementation under Modi's rule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Slams BJP Over GST and Relief Delays
BJP Leaders Highlight GST Reforms and 'Swadeshi' Drive
BJP's Baijayant Panda Meets J&K CM Omar Abdullah
GST Reforms Spark Political Clash: BJP Claims Victory Amid Congress Criticism
BJP Criticizes Bengal's 'Revocation of Incentive Schemes Act' as Economic Betrayal