Farewell to a Veteran: Harmel Singh Tohra's Final Journey

Harmel Singh Tohra, a former Punjab minister, was laid to rest with full state honors in his native village. He passed away at 77 after a prolonged illness. A respected political figure, he was closely associated with the Akali Dal and served as public works minister. His funeral was attended by many dignitaries.

The mortal remains of Harmel Singh Tohra, a former minister in Punjab, were cremated with state honors on Tuesday at his native village. Tohra, aged 77, succumbed to a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Sunday. As a notable political figure, he leaves behind a significant legacy.

The last rites were performed by his sons, Harinderpal Singh Tohra and Kanwarveer Singh Tohra. Patiala's Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Preeti Yadav, and Nabha's Sub-divisional Magistrate, Ismat Vij Singh, paid their respects by laying wreaths on Tohra's remains. A 'guard of honor' was presented by a contingent of Patiala Police, honoring his contributions to the state.

Numerous political, social, and religious leaders were present at the ceremony, including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami, former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, and former Union minister Preneet Kaur. Tohra's political journey saw him as an MLA and public works minister, with notable affiliations with both the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiromani Akali Dal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

