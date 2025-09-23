Left Menu

Controversial Deportations: US Sends West African Nationals to Third Countries

Eleven West African nationals deported from the US were sent to their home countries despite safety concerns, as revealed in a court hearing in Ghana. The deportees' lawyer criticized the process, highlighting that the migrants were not allowed legal access before their deportation. Some deportees are reportedly in hiding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:51 IST
Controversial Deportations: US Sends West African Nationals to Third Countries
Eleven West African nationals, deported from the United States, were sent to their respective home countries last weekend, despite raising safety concerns. This was revealed during a court hearing in Ghana on Tuesday, according to their lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawo.

The deportees, who included Nigerians, Togolese, Malians, a Gambian, and a Liberian, had contested their deportation in Ghana, citing risks such as torture or inhumane treatment. However, their legal challenge became moot after their deportation. Barker-Vormawo contended that the deportees weren't granted legal access before being extradited.

The deportations have drawn criticism, underscoring existing debates about the US's immigration policies and agreements with third countries like Ghana. Despite Ghana's assurance to the US that deportees wouldn't be returned to their home nations, some have reportedly gone into hiding upon arrival, fearing for their safety.

