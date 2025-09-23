Trump's Bold Claims on Indo-Pak Conflict Resolution

In a striking address at the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump restated his claim of having mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, despite repeated rejections by India of any external intervention. Trump's assertions came amid his listing of several global conflicts he purportedly resolved during his term.

Trump asserted that he ended seven intractable wars, citing conflicts such as those between Israel and Iran and Armenia and Azerbaijan. He highlighted the supposed diplomatic success as evidence of his administration's effectiveness in international peacemaking. His claims, however, have been met with skepticism and denial from involved nations.

India has consistently dismissed any notion of third-party involvement in its matters with Pakistan. Following Operation Sindoor, launched in response to a tragic attack in Pahalgam, India maintains that its cessation of hostilities agreement with Pakistan was the result of direct military dialogue, not external mediation.

