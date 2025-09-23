China and India Under Scrutiny for Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a bold statement at the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump alleged that China and India are financing Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine by buying Russian oil.

This accusation comes alongside a new 25% tariff imposed on India by the Trump administration, escalating the existing economic tensions between the two nations.

India, defending its position, criticized the tariffs as 'unjustified and unreasonable' but emphasized its right to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

