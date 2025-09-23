Left Menu

China and India Under Scrutiny for Fueling Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump accused China and India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil. In response, the US imposed a 25% tariff on India's Russian oil purchases, intensifying economic tensions. India labeled these tariffs as unjustified while defending its economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:13 IST
In a bold statement at the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump alleged that China and India are financing Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine by buying Russian oil.

This accusation comes alongside a new 25% tariff imposed on India by the Trump administration, escalating the existing economic tensions between the two nations.

India, defending its position, criticized the tariffs as 'unjustified and unreasonable' but emphasized its right to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

