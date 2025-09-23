Political Defamation Drama: Rahul Gandhi's Court Battle Continues

Rahul Gandhi's legal troubles persist as his lawyer finishes cross-examining a key witness in the defamation suit related to remarks made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The incident occurred during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign, raising political tensions.

The trial, being heard in Sultanpur's MP-MLA Court, sees Gandhi defending himself against charges brought by Anil Mishra, who filed the suit back in 2018. Gandhi's counsel is set to examine the next witness, Ram Chandra Dubey, on October 9.

Accusations against Gandhi culminated in a court-issued warrant in December 2023, necessitating his surrender and subsequent bail. He maintains his innocence, asserting that political motivations fuel the legal actions against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)