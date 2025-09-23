Trump and Lula: A Diplomatic Encounter
During the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump announced an upcoming meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Passing by after Lula's address, Trump described their brief encounter as friendly, noting that Lula seemed like a nice man. They agreed to meet next week.
On Tuesday, in a significant announcement at the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump revealed plans for an upcoming meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. This marks a step towards fostering diplomatic relations between the United States and Brazil.
Trump shared that as he walked past the Brazilian leader following his address at the UN, both leaders exchanged a brief yet cordial interaction. The encounter underscored a gesture of diplomacy and mutual respect between the two nations.
'We had a good talk, and we agreed to meet next week,' Trump remarked, highlighting his impression of Lula as a personable and affable leader. This meeting will potentially set the stage for further collaboration and dialogue between the two administrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
