Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State as Hostage Crisis Persists

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Western nations for recognizing a Palestinian state, arguing it rewards Hamas. He urged a focus on releasing hostages held by the group. The two-state solution, a past peace process cornerstone, seems nearly obsolete amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Updated: 23-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:01 IST
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly condemned recent moves by various Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state. In a forceful address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump argued that such recognitions effectively reward the militant group Hamas for its violent actions.

The recognition of a Palestinian state by France, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal spurred frustrations and was intended to advocate for a two-state solution. However, it also fostered discontent among Israeli and American leadership.

The situation underscores the dwindling viability of the two-state solution once central to peace efforts, as the ongoing conflict and unilateral military actions threaten its prospects for resolution.

