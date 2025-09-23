Trump Condemns Western Recognition of Palestinian State as Hostage Crisis Persists

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly condemned recent moves by various Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state. In a forceful address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump argued that such recognitions effectively reward the militant group Hamas for its violent actions.

The recognition of a Palestinian state by France, Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal spurred frustrations and was intended to advocate for a two-state solution. However, it also fostered discontent among Israeli and American leadership.

The situation underscores the dwindling viability of the two-state solution once central to peace efforts, as the ongoing conflict and unilateral military actions threaten its prospects for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)