Khamenei's Firm Stance: No Direct Talks with U.S. on Nuclear Dossier

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed any direct negotiations with the U.S. over the nuclear program, impacting President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to the UN General Assembly. His comments underscore the tensions surrounding the possible reimposition of nuclear sanctions next Sunday.

In a definitive move, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed the prospect of direct negotiations with the United States regarding the nation's nuclear program. His statement came just as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian prepared to address the UN General Assembly in New York.

Khamenei's pronouncement is expected to restrict Pezeshkian's potential engagement with American officials, highlighting the persistent tensions between Tehran and Washington. The remarks were broadcasted on Iranian state television, emphasizing Khamenei's influence in the country's foreign policy direction.

This development follows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's efforts to garner European support to avert the reactivation of nuclear sanctions, anticipated to recommence on Sunday. The situation underscores the ongoing international diplomatic strain over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

