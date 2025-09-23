Left Menu

Trump's Energy Diplomacy: Urging Allies to Ditch Russian Oil

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to call Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discourage him from buying Russian oil. This is part of a larger effort to persuade NATO allies to reduce their energy dependency on Moscow, furthering diplomatic pressure on Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to call Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, urging him to cease purchasing Russian oil.

This move is part of a broader strategy to pressure NATO allies to sever energy ties with Moscow.

Trump, describing Orbán as a friend, expressed confidence that a conversation could influence the Prime Minister's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

