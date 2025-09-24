Left Menu

Trump's UN Speech Sparks Global Tensions Over Palestine Recognition

President Donald Trump's speech at the UN condemned Western nations for recognizing a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, countries like France and the UK are pushing for a two-state solution amid escalating violence in Gaza. Efforts to resolve the conflict continue, with Trump seeking Arab and Muslim cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 03:15 IST
President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations on Tuesday, criticizing Western countries for acknowledging a Palestinian state while underscoring the U.S.'s support for Israel. Trump's firm stance reflects the growing isolation of the U.S. as allies advocate for a two-state solution amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Israeli military's operations in Gaza, which have led to significant destruction and casualties, sparked international condemnation. Recently, several nations, including France and the UK, have recognized a Palestinian state, aiming to encourage a peaceful resolution, although Israel and the U.S. express strong opposition.

Trump engaged in talks with leaders from Muslim-majority countries to discuss hostages and an Israeli withdrawal, aiming for a peaceful transition in Gaza. Despite record tensions, plans continue for stabilizing forces and financial aid, although challenges remain as Israel presses its military offensive.

