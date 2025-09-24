Upward Glitch: Trump's Escalating Escalator Incident at the U.N.

The United Nations believes it has identified the cause of an escalator malfunction that briefly halted President Donald Trump's entrance at its headquarters. A safety mechanism may have been triggered by Trump's videographer, who was capturing footage from the escalator at the time.

President Trump humorously referenced the incident, along with a malfunctioning teleprompter, during his address to world leaders, drawing some laughs. He remarked on receiving two faulty items from the U.N. – a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.

Despite the President's lighthearted take, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded a serious investigation, suggesting possible intentional interference. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric clarified that the escalator's safety mechanism prevented potential accidents, and the teleprompter issue was under White House control.