Upward Glitch: Trump's Escalating Escalator Incident at the U.N.
During a United Nations assembly, an escalator stopped as President Donald Trump stepped on. The U.N. attributed this to an accidental safety mechanism triggered by Trump's videographer. The incident, alongside teleprompter issues, was humorously mentioned by Trump but drew serious concerns from the White House.
The United Nations believes it has identified the cause of an escalator malfunction that briefly halted President Donald Trump's entrance at its headquarters. A safety mechanism may have been triggered by Trump's videographer, who was capturing footage from the escalator at the time.
President Trump humorously referenced the incident, along with a malfunctioning teleprompter, during his address to world leaders, drawing some laughs. He remarked on receiving two faulty items from the U.N. – a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.
Despite the President's lighthearted take, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded a serious investigation, suggesting possible intentional interference. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric clarified that the escalator's safety mechanism prevented potential accidents, and the teleprompter issue was under White House control.
ALSO READ
White House Announces Landmark TikTok Deal with American Oversight
Tiktok to be overseen by Oracle, retrained for US; deal to be signed later this week: White House
White House to Combat Antifa Threat
White House Considers Russia's Nuclear Treaty Extension 'Pretty Good'
White House Backs Homan Amid Bribery Allegations