Left Menu

Upward Glitch: Trump's Escalating Escalator Incident at the U.N.

During a United Nations assembly, an escalator stopped as President Donald Trump stepped on. The U.N. attributed this to an accidental safety mechanism triggered by Trump's videographer. The incident, alongside teleprompter issues, was humorously mentioned by Trump but drew serious concerns from the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:54 IST
Upward Glitch: Trump's Escalating Escalator Incident at the U.N.

The United Nations believes it has identified the cause of an escalator malfunction that briefly halted President Donald Trump's entrance at its headquarters. A safety mechanism may have been triggered by Trump's videographer, who was capturing footage from the escalator at the time.

President Trump humorously referenced the incident, along with a malfunctioning teleprompter, during his address to world leaders, drawing some laughs. He remarked on receiving two faulty items from the U.N. – a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter.

Despite the President's lighthearted take, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded a serious investigation, suggesting possible intentional interference. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric clarified that the escalator's safety mechanism prevented potential accidents, and the teleprompter issue was under White House control.

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025