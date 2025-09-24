Left Menu

Leaders to Tour Flood-Affected Marathwada

Maharashtra's leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will assess damage in the flood-ravaged Marathwada region. Heavy rains have led to fatalities and extensive crop damage across key districts. The government officials aim to evaluate the impact on affected areas and offer much-needed aid.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • India

In response to devastating floods in the Marathwada region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside his deputies and other ministers, are set to tour the affected areas on Wednesday.

The relentless rain has wreaked havoc, leading to eight fatalities and widespread damage to homes and crops. Districts like Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Parbhani have been particularly hard-hit with severe waterlogging, especially overnight in parts of Parbhani.

With dams reaching capacity due to the heavy downpours, authorities have been compelled to discharge water continuously to manage the situation. Meanwhile, crops spanning over 33,010 hectares in Dharashiv have suffered significant damage. The ministers' tour aims to understand the extent of the devastation, and their visit comes as they plan strategies to support affected residents and farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

