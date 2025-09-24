Leaders to Tour Flood-Affected Marathwada
Maharashtra's leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will assess damage in the flood-ravaged Marathwada region. Heavy rains have led to fatalities and extensive crop damage across key districts. The government officials aim to evaluate the impact on affected areas and offer much-needed aid.
- Country:
- India
In response to devastating floods in the Marathwada region, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside his deputies and other ministers, are set to tour the affected areas on Wednesday.
The relentless rain has wreaked havoc, leading to eight fatalities and widespread damage to homes and crops. Districts like Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, and Parbhani have been particularly hard-hit with severe waterlogging, especially overnight in parts of Parbhani.
With dams reaching capacity due to the heavy downpours, authorities have been compelled to discharge water continuously to manage the situation. Meanwhile, crops spanning over 33,010 hectares in Dharashiv have suffered significant damage. The ministers' tour aims to understand the extent of the devastation, and their visit comes as they plan strategies to support affected residents and farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Chief Minister
- Devendra Fadnavis
- flood
- Marathwada
- rains
- damages
- crops
- tour
- regions
ALSO READ
Visa Fee Surge Strains US-India Business Ties Amid Trump's Tariff Moves
Deluge in Kolkata: Torrential Rains Disrupt City Ahead of Durga Puja
Himachal's Enduring Monsoon: Record Rains and Devastating Impact
Uddhav Thackeray Urges Rs 10,000 Crore Relief for Marathwada Flood Victims
Maharashtra Government Pledges Swift Relief Amid Marathwada Flood Crisis