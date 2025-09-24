Trump's Bold Peace-making Claims
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that President Donald Trump played a pivotal role in halting conflicts between countries like India and Pakistan, among others. Despite his claims, India denies any third-party involvement, maintaining that direct talks facilitated peace. Trump emphasizes his global peace initiatives during a UN General Assembly address.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently credited Donald Trump with being "very involved" in resolving the "dangerous" conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the UN Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine, Rubio asserted that restoring global peace is one of Trump's top priorities.
Rubio pointed out Trump's involvement in various international conflicts, including those in Thailand and Cambodia, the Congo and Rwanda, and Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, India maintains that its cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was achieved through direct talks between military leaders, without third-party mediation.
During a UN General Assembly address, Trump emphasized his role in ending numerous conflicts globally. India, however, affirmed that Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure, concluded through internal military discussions, denying any external influence in their ceasefire on May 10.
