Trump's Bold Peace-making Claims

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently credited Donald Trump with being "very involved" in resolving the "dangerous" conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the UN Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine, Rubio asserted that restoring global peace is one of Trump's top priorities.

Rubio pointed out Trump's involvement in various international conflicts, including those in Thailand and Cambodia, the Congo and Rwanda, and Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, India maintains that its cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was achieved through direct talks between military leaders, without third-party mediation.

During a UN General Assembly address, Trump emphasized his role in ending numerous conflicts globally. India, however, affirmed that Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure, concluded through internal military discussions, denying any external influence in their ceasefire on May 10.