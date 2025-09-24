Left Menu

Trump's Bold Peace-making Claims

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that President Donald Trump played a pivotal role in halting conflicts between countries like India and Pakistan, among others. Despite his claims, India denies any third-party involvement, maintaining that direct talks facilitated peace. Trump emphasizes his global peace initiatives during a UN General Assembly address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:23 IST
Trump's Bold Peace-making Claims
Donald Trump

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently credited Donald Trump with being "very involved" in resolving the "dangerous" conflict between India and Pakistan. Speaking at the UN Security Council Ministerial Meeting on Ukraine, Rubio asserted that restoring global peace is one of Trump's top priorities.

Rubio pointed out Trump's involvement in various international conflicts, including those in Thailand and Cambodia, the Congo and Rwanda, and Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, India maintains that its cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was achieved through direct talks between military leaders, without third-party mediation.

During a UN General Assembly address, Trump emphasized his role in ending numerous conflicts globally. India, however, affirmed that Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure, concluded through internal military discussions, denying any external influence in their ceasefire on May 10.

TRENDING

1
Congress Prepares for Historic Bihar Election Battle

Congress Prepares for Historic Bihar Election Battle

 India
2
L&T and BEL Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Combat Aircraft

L&T and BEL Forge Strategic Partnership for Advanced Combat Aircraft

 India
3
VMS TMT Ltd IPO Soars with Impressive Market Debut

VMS TMT Ltd IPO Soars with Impressive Market Debut

 India
4
CWC Meeting in Patna Ignites Opposition Momentum in Bihar

CWC Meeting in Patna Ignites Opposition Momentum in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025