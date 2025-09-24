Left Menu

Macron Urges Trump: Stop Gaza War for Nobel Peace Prize

French President Emmanuel Macron asserts that U.S. President Donald Trump should end the Gaza war to earn the Nobel Peace Prize. Speaking to BFM TV, Macron emphasized Trump's unique influence over Israel. The ongoing conflict and Trump's role in mediating peace were highlighted during the United Nations General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 08:28 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron challenged U.S. President Donald Trump to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza if he aims to secure the Nobel Peace Prize. Macron spoke candidly on this issue during an interview with France's BFM TV in New York.

Macron highlighted that Trump holds a unique position to pressure Israel into ending the war, pointing out that the U.S. supplies weapons crucial for the conflict. Despite Trump's strong speech at the United Nations General Assembly, which rejected endorsing a Palestinian state, Macron emphasized that genuine peace efforts are necessary for the award.

Trump, who has been nominated by several countries for the prestigious award, asserts his accomplishments in global peace initiatives. Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly praised Trump's efforts, claiming his administration has greatly contributed to global stability.

