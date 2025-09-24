Karnataka's Pothole Protests: BJP Challenges Congress-led Road Woes
The opposition BJP is conducting protests across Karnataka, targeting the Congress government over the poor road conditions. Demonstrations include 'rasta roko' and pothole-filling activities. The uproar follows criticisms from citizens and industry leaders. The government pledges an Rs 1,100 crore investment for road repairs.
24-09-2025
On Wednesday, the opposition BJP staged protests throughout Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, to criticize the pothole-ridden roads under the state's Congress-led administration.
BJP leaders filled potholes in Bengaluru, while 'rasta roko' road blockades occurred elsewhere, emphasizing the protest's scope across the state.
The Congress government faces increasing scrutiny from public figures and corporations, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to mandate a one-month timeline for road repairs.
