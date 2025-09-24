Karnataka's Pothole Protests: BJP Challenges Congress-led Road Woes

On Wednesday, the opposition BJP staged protests throughout Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, to criticize the pothole-ridden roads under the state's Congress-led administration.

BJP leaders filled potholes in Bengaluru, while 'rasta roko' road blockades occurred elsewhere, emphasizing the protest's scope across the state.

The Congress government faces increasing scrutiny from public figures and corporations, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to mandate a one-month timeline for road repairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)