Unearthed Voices: Unsung Leaders at the UN General Assembly 2025
The UN General Assembly often spotlights dominant leaders, yet some voices remain in the shadows. This article highlights the views of lesser-heard leaders from Suriname, Lithuania, Jordan, South Korea, and South Africa as they discuss unity, international order, cultural connection, and global challenges like poverty and conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 24-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:40 IST
At the 2025 UN General Assembly, amid the usual spotlight on dominant global figures, less prominent leaders shared impactful insights.
Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname called for global unity, while Lithuania's Gitanas Nauseda warned against the degradation of international order. Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized speaking out about global crises.
South Korea's Lee Jae Myung celebrated K culture's global empathy, and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa urged a focus on combating poverty over war.
