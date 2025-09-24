Unearthed Voices: Unsung Leaders at the UN General Assembly 2025

At the 2025 UN General Assembly, amid the usual spotlight on dominant global figures, less prominent leaders shared impactful insights.

Jennifer Geerlings-Simons of Suriname called for global unity, while Lithuania's Gitanas Nauseda warned against the degradation of international order. Abdullah II of Jordan emphasized speaking out about global crises.

South Korea's Lee Jae Myung celebrated K culture's global empathy, and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa urged a focus on combating poverty over war.

(With inputs from agencies.)