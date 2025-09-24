BJP Stages Statewide Protests Over Karnataka's Pothole Plight
Opposition BJP in Karnataka organized protests across the state, criticizing the Congress government for poor road conditions. Demonstrations included filling potholes and blocking roads. In response, CM Siddaramaiah ordered a one-month deadline to fix the issues. The ongoing crisis has drawn attention from industry leaders and prompted promises of repair funds.
- Country:
- India
The Opposition BJP launched widespread protests across Karnataka on Wednesday, particularly targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the state's deteriorating road conditions and pervasive potholes.
BJP leaders led demonstrations in Bengaluru by filling potholes, while organizing 'rasta roko' (road blockade) actions elsewhere in the state. The protests were noted in nearly all assembly segments, according to party sources.
The mounting public outrage comes as prominent figures and industry leaders highlight the infrastructural crisis, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to demand action within a month's time. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister accused the BJP of politicizing the issue and noted ongoing efforts to address the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- protests
- BJP
- Siddaramaiah
- roads
- potholes
- Bengaluru
- infrastructure
- government
- criticism
ALSO READ
Rural Health Roadshow Reaches Te Kūiti to Strengthen Access to Local Care
Bihar's Political Crossroads: Congress Gears Up for Change
Global Peace Under Siege: UN Leaders at Crossroads
Bengaluru's Durga Pooja: A Festival of Art, Culture, and Community Bonding
BJP MP Pushes for Full Implementation of NCMC in Bengaluru