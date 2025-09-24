Left Menu

BJP Stages Statewide Protests Over Karnataka's Pothole Plight

Opposition BJP in Karnataka organized protests across the state, criticizing the Congress government for poor road conditions. Demonstrations included filling potholes and blocking roads. In response, CM Siddaramaiah ordered a one-month deadline to fix the issues. The ongoing crisis has drawn attention from industry leaders and prompted promises of repair funds.

Updated: 24-09-2025 11:17 IST
  • India

The Opposition BJP launched widespread protests across Karnataka on Wednesday, particularly targeting the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the state's deteriorating road conditions and pervasive potholes.

BJP leaders led demonstrations in Bengaluru by filling potholes, while organizing 'rasta roko' (road blockade) actions elsewhere in the state. The protests were noted in nearly all assembly segments, according to party sources.

The mounting public outrage comes as prominent figures and industry leaders highlight the infrastructural crisis, prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to demand action within a month's time. Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister accused the BJP of politicizing the issue and noted ongoing efforts to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

