Community Support Shakes Kerala's Political Landscape

In a significant political development in Kerala, the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam have expressed their support for the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) position on the controversial Sabarimala issue, posing a challenge to Congress before upcoming local elections.

NSS, traditionally aligned with Congress, had opposed the Supreme Court's 2018 decision to allow women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. However, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair now sides with the LDF, asserting trust in their promise to uphold Sabarimala's rituals.

SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan endorsed NSS's decision, indicating it would bolster the ruling front's position. Meanwhile, Congress signals its intent to engage with NSS, aiming to restore trust as tensions rise over past actions on this sensitive issue.

