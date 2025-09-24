Left Menu

Community Support Shakes Kerala's Political Landscape

The Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam in Kerala have shifted their support to the ruling LDF regarding the Sabarimala temple women's entry issue. This move challenges Congress ahead of local elections, questioning their stance on Hindu votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Kerala, the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam have expressed their support for the ruling Left Democratic Front's (LDF) position on the controversial Sabarimala issue, posing a challenge to Congress before upcoming local elections.

NSS, traditionally aligned with Congress, had opposed the Supreme Court's 2018 decision to allow women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. However, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair now sides with the LDF, asserting trust in their promise to uphold Sabarimala's rituals.

SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan endorsed NSS's decision, indicating it would bolster the ruling front's position. Meanwhile, Congress signals its intent to engage with NSS, aiming to restore trust as tensions rise over past actions on this sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey's Tax Overhaul Boosts Women's Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey's Tax Overhaul Boosts Women's Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore's 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

