The Extradition of Vladimir Plahotniuc: A Political Drama Unfolds

Greece is set to extradite ex-politician Vladimir Plahotniuc to Moldova over a $1 billion theft. Known as the 'theft of the century,' this case affects Moldova ahead of elections. Despite his claims of innocence, Plahotniuc faces extradition due to Interpol notices and political tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:21 IST
Greece is preparing to extradite Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan politician, in connection with a $1 billion theft from the banking system. This high-profile move comes just days before Moldova's sensitive election, increasing political tensions.

The Moldovan Prime Minister criticized the extradition delay, accusing Plahotniuc of hoping for a pro-Russian shift post-election. Arrested in Athens, Plahotniuc is a chief suspect in the 'theft of the century' case, while maintaining his innocence, citing 'slander and political hatred.'

Despite living in numerous countries and holding multiple passports, Plahotniuc faces extradition under EU sanctions for destabilizing Moldova. Russia also seeks his extradition for drug-related charges but denies meddling in Moldova's elections. Extradition is expected shortly, amid international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

