The Extradition of Vladimir Plahotniuc: A Political Drama Unfolds

Greece is preparing to extradite Vladimir Plahotniuc, a former Moldovan politician, in connection with a $1 billion theft from the banking system. This high-profile move comes just days before Moldova's sensitive election, increasing political tensions.

The Moldovan Prime Minister criticized the extradition delay, accusing Plahotniuc of hoping for a pro-Russian shift post-election. Arrested in Athens, Plahotniuc is a chief suspect in the 'theft of the century' case, while maintaining his innocence, citing 'slander and political hatred.'

Despite living in numerous countries and holding multiple passports, Plahotniuc faces extradition under EU sanctions for destabilizing Moldova. Russia also seeks his extradition for drug-related charges but denies meddling in Moldova's elections. Extradition is expected shortly, amid international scrutiny.

